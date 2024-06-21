South Arica went into wobble in middle against England: Proteas batter David Miller

Gros Islet [St Lucia], June 21 : After playing a 43-run knock against England in the Super Eights match of the T20 World Cup 2024, South Africa batter David Miller said the Proteas were unsteady in the middle overs because of the conditions.

Miller played a stupendous knock in the first inning of the match. He scored 43 runs from 28 balls at a strike rate of 153.57. The left-handed batter smashed 4 fours and 2 sixes during his time on the crease. Jofra Archer removed the Proteas batter in the last over of the first inning.

Speaking during the inning break, Miller said it was nice to get runs at the back end. The Proteas batter said 160 runs is a good score.

The left-handed batter further added that the wicket at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium is good and not slow.

"Nice to get runs at the back end. We started well, went into a wobble in the middle but it's due to the conditions. 160 is a good score. I hit it well but just a bit too flat. It started well (the pitch). Looked like it came on nicely. But it got slower and slower. It's not too slow, it's a good wicket," Miller said.

Recapping the first inning of the match, England won the toss and decided to bowl against South Africa.

Quinton de Kock (65 runs from 38 balls, 4 fours and 4 balls) and David Miller's (43 runs from 28 balls. 4 fours and 2 sixes) knocks helped the Proteas put 163/6 on the scoreboard in the first inning.

Jofra Archer led the England bowling attack after he picked up three wickets and gave 40 runs in his four-over spell at an economy rate of 40.00. Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid also bagged one wicket each in their respective spells.

England need 164 runs to win the match.

