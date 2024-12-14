Southee goes level with Gayle; two away from 100 sixes in his farewell match

Hamilton [New Zealand], December 14 : New Zealand right-hand batter Tim Southee levelled the record of slamming most sixes in the longest format of the game with West Indies legendary batter Chris Gayle (98 sixes) and is just two sixes away from completing the 100 digit mark.

Southee is currently participating in the third and final Test match of the series against England which is the farewell match of his international cricketing career.

While batting on Day 1 of the Test match, the 36-year-old played a quickfire knock of 23 runs from just 10 balls which was laced with three maximums and one boundary in his innings.

With these three sixes, the Kiwi cricketer equalled the record for most sixes in Test cricket with Chris Gayle which is 98.

The batters who are above both batters in the list are England skipper Ben Stokes (133), former New Zealand player Brendon McCullum (107), and ICC Hall of Famer Adam Gilchrist (100).

Recapping the first day of the Hamilton Test at Seddon Park, England were placed in the backseat after skipper Tom Latham (63) and Young's (42) commanding opening partnership.

Once the partnership broke, England exerted pressure on New Zealand by exposing them to their consistent line and length. From a controlling position, which saw the Kiwis put up 142/2, New Zealand slipped to 231/7.

The day ended with Mitchell Santner providing an invaluable 50*, with William ORourke unbeaten at the other end.

