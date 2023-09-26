Southee 'medically fit', huge relief for New Zealand ahead of World Cup

New Delhi, Sep 25 Tim Southee has been cleared to join the New Zealand squad in India later this week.

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) announced that Southee is medically fit and available for the World Cup.

The 34-year-old senior pacer will depart for the ICC Cricket World Cup on Saturday with chances of being available for the New Zealand opening game of the tournament against England on October 5 in Ahmedabad.

The pace bowler had to undergo surgery for a dislocated and fractured thumb, which he sustained on New Zealand's tour of England while fielding. The injury occurred while he was attempting a catch during the fourth ODI against England.

Given the proximity of the World Cup, Southee's injury posed a major concern for the team.

As a contingency, pace bowler Kyle Jamieson will also join the World Cup squad in India this week to train.

Jamieson will not officially be part of the World Cup squad and therefore, is not available to play in any of the warm-up matches scheduled for Friday against Pakistan and Monday against South Africa.

Undergoing several injury woes, Southee’s return to the squad will be much relief for New Zealand.

The Kiwis are set to face Pakistan and South Africa in the warm-up games ahead of the World Cup opener against England on October 5.

New Zealand squad: Kane Williamson (c), Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitch Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Will Young.

