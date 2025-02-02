Southee predicts two top batters in ICC Champions Trophy

New Delhi [India], February 2 : Former New Zealand cricketer Tim Southee predicted compatriot Kane Williamson and Australian left-hander Travis Head to be the top run-getter in the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy, starting from February 19.

Southee was talking in a video posted by the ICC.

In the video by ICC, Southee said about Williamson, "I think wickets would be pretty good in Pakistan. Kane Williamson would be up there (among the top run-getters). Just think about his ability to adapt to different conditions. We have seen his experience in different conditions, his success in different conditions and he is a guy that's got a phenomenal one-day record."

In 165 ODIs since his debut in 2010, Williamson has scored 6,810 runs at an average of 48.64, with 13 centuries and 45 fifties. His best score is 148. He has featured in six ICC Champions Trophy matches across 2013 and 2017 editions, with 345 runs in six innings at an average of 69.00, a century and three fifties to his name. His best score is 100. But Kiwis have not made it past the group stage in these two editions.

Speaking about Head, "Maybe Travis Head as well, I think he is a dangerous player. He has been a standout in the ODI World Cup last edition. I think he will like the wickets in Pakistan. Australia have historically been strong in the world events and I am sure they will be there near the end this time as well."

Since his debut in ODIs back in 2016, Head has played 69 matches, scoring 2,645 runs in 66 innings at an average of 44.08 and a strike rate of over 104. He has six centuries and 16 fifties, with the best score of 154*. He featured in the 2017 Champions Trophy, in three matches, scoring 71* in solitary innings he batted against England.

New Zealand will kickstart its campaign against Pakistan on February 19 in Karachi, followed by matches against Bangladesh on February 24 in Rawalpindi and India on March 2 in Dubai.

On the other hand, Australia's campaign opener will be a high-profile clash with arch-rivals England at Lahore on February 22, followed by matches against South Africa and Afghanistan at Rawalpindi on February 25 and 28 respectively.

