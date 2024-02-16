New Delhi [India], February 16 : Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on Friday hailed "spin wizard" Ravichandran Ashwin for his remarkable achievement of completing 500 wickets in Test cricket.

Ashwin entered the elite 500 Test wicket club on Day 2 of the third Test against England in Rajkot. He was on 499 scalps at the end of the second Test in Vizag and completed his 500th with the wicket of Zak Crawley on Day 2 of the third Test.

Union Home Minister commended Ashwin's "exemplary cricketing prowess", posting on X, "Congratulations to our spin wizard @ashwinravi99 on achieving the gigantic feat of taking 500 Test wickets. It is an indelible validation of your exemplary cricketing prowess. Your stellar show is our pride. May you continue to shine in the light of success."

Thakur also praised the Indian spin maestro's "SPINtacular milestone", saying that the 37-year-old spinner's excellent bowling skill speaks volumes about his grit and passion.

"A SPINtacular Milestone by Ashwin! Huge congratulations to the Spin Wizard @ashwinravi99 on reaching the monumental milestone of Test wickets! A terrific bowler, his skill speaks volumes about his grit and passion. This consistent and inspiring achievement is truly remarkable. Wishing you continued success and even greater milestones ahead!!" Thakur posted on X.

Ashwin became the second-fastest bowler to 500 Test wickets, achieving the feat in 98 Tests. He bettered compatriot Anil Kumble (105 Tests) and is only behind the legendary Muttiah Muralidaran (87) in the list.

The star spinner could play an important role in the remainder of the Test match even as England tries to push ahead with the momentum on the back of opener Ben Duckett's 118-ball 133*.

Earlier, centuries from Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja's as well as crucial lower-order runsincluding 37 from Ashwin's batpropelled India to 445.

However, England's fiery response with the willow put the hosts on the back foot going into Day 3.

At Stumps on Day 2, England were sitting pretty at 207/2, going at a run-a-ball rate and trailing India by just 238 runs.

