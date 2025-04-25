Special game, you can be inspiration for thousands of children: Nita Ambani urges MI players ahead of ESA Day

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 25 : Mumbai Indians' game against Lucknow Super Giants, scheduled for Sunday at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, will be dedicated to the Education and Sports for All (ESA) initiative championed by Nita M. Ambani.

The annual ESA game is one of the biggest highlights of the IPL season every year for the Mumbai Indians, with thousands of spirited children from NGOs across the city lighting up the stadium with their infectious energy and dreams.

Ahead of the upcoming ESA game, speaking to the Mumbai Indians team, Nita Ambani said, "People who have been with Mumbai Indians know our next game is very special, we have underprivileged children coming, and the energy is really special. So please, put up your best show for them. They wait for years in line to get to come and see one match. We give them food parcels - from the time they board the bus till the time they come here and they go back, so there's four meals a day that we provide for."

She also recalled a moving experience from a past ESA Day: "I was sitting in the stands with all of them, and this girl wasn't eating much. She was picking on her food. I asked her why, and she said, 'I'm saving it for my brother, because he's never tasted cake in his life.' These are the things that we want to support. We want to inspire these kids, that in spite of coming from different backgrounds, you can achieve wonders."

Urging the players to make the day extra special, she added: "This is a very special game me and for all of you who have been a part of this for many years. You can be the inspiration for these children and show them that they can be whatever they dream to be."

A sunlit Sunday afternoon will see the iconic Wankhede Stadium transformed into a sea of blue and gold, with around 19,000 children from diverse NGOS supported by Reliance Foundation across Mumbai, including 200 children with special needs, cheering for their favourite cricketers. The match will mark the first-ever live match experience for most of the kids and a memory they will cherish for life.

ESA, a flagship initiative of Reliance Foundation (the CSR arm of Reliance Industries Limited) in collaboration with Mumbai Indians, was launched in 2010 with the vision of making education and sports accessible to children from all backgrounds. Each year, MI's one IPL match is designated as the ESA game, bringing to life the initiative's mission to empower young minds, inspire ambition, and instil the joy of sports and learning.

Over the years, ESA has become a symbol of inclusion and hope, echoing the dreams of India's youth. It is an embodiment of Reliance Foundation's belief that every child deserves the opportunity to learn, play, and grow. In addition to the ESA Match, the initiative supports year-round activities that provide educational, sports, and cultural experiences to children from humble communities.

Since its inception, Reliance Foundation's sports initiatives have impacted the lives of over 23 million children and youth across India, with ESA playing a key role in nurturing both talent and aspiration. The ESA Match is more than just a game it is a celebration of spirit, inclusion, and the unifying power of sport.

