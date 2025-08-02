'Special guest': Rohit Sharma in attendance at Oval test between India-England

London [UK], August 2 : Former India Test captain Rohit Sharma visited the Oval to cheer the Men in Blue on Day 3 of the fifth and final Test against England in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy.

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared pictures of Rohit Sharma in attendance at The Oval.

"Special guest at the Kennington Oval," BCCI wrote on X.

Hitman who recently retired from Test cricket in May earlier this year made his way into the ground after play began on Saturday.

The 38-year-old embarked on a voyage and represented India in 67 Tests, striking 4,301 runs from his bat at an average of 40.57, with 12 centuries and 18 half-centuries. Rohit's best was up for display when he dazzled with a knock of 212 during a home series against South Africa in 2019.

He finished as India's 16th-highest run-getter in the longest format. He kick-started his Test journey with a memorable 177 against the West Indies at Eden Gardens, Kolkata in 2013.

In 40 Tests during the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) history, he made 2,716 runs at an average of 41.15, with nine centuries and eight fifties. He is India's top run-getter, century maker in World Test Championship history and overall at 10th among top run-getters.

He led India to the final of the WTC against Australia in 2023, which ended in defeat. Overall, he led India in 24 Tests, winning 12, losing nine and drawing three. His win percentage is exactly 50 per cent in the format.

Coming to the fifth Test, young Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal's exceptional innings of 118 runs gave India an upper hand after the end of the second session in the fifth and final Test of the Anderson Tendulkar Trophy 2025, which is being played at the Kennington Oval in London on Saturday.

At the stroke of Tea on Day 3 of The Oval Test, Team India are 304/6 with Ravindra Jadeja and Dhruv Jurel unbeaten on the crease. After the end of the session, the Shubman Gill-led side led by 281 runs.

The visitors started the second session from 189/4 with Jaiswal (85*) and Gill (11*) unbeaten on the crease.

Brief Scores: India: 224 and 304/6 (Yashasvi Jaiswal 118, Akash Deep 66; Gus Atkinson 3/99) vs England: 247 (Zak Crawley 64, Harry Brook 53; Prasidh Krishna 4/62).

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor