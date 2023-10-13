"Special moment for my family and me," Tilak Varma presents gold medal to his parents

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 13 : India's young all-rounder Tilak Varma who was part of the gold-winning cricket team at the Hangzhou Asian Games, returned to his hometown and presented the the medal to his parents.

Tilak shared this cherishing moment on his Instagram account where he posted a picture of his parents wearing the gold medal.

"Special moment for my family and me," Tilak wrote in the caption.

The Indian team won gold in their first Asian Games campaign after the final was called off due to persistent rain with Afghanistan having batted for 18.2 overs. The Indian team secured a gold considering their higher ranking, leaving Afghanistan to settle for the silver.

After winning the gold, Tilak told ANI, "It has been a proud moment playing in the Asian Games. This is the first time we are playing Asian Games, I would say it is an amazing feeling. We can't express the feeling right now because standing on the stage with the medal and the national anthem and all, it was so emotional. So I would say that we are lucky and I would congratulate each and every Indian for getting this gold."

The Indian contingent, fuelled by exceptional performances across various disciplines, amassed a staggering 107 medals, marking India's biggest-ever haul in a single edition of the quadrennial showpiece. The medal tally includes a remarkable 28 Gold, 38 Silver, and 41 Bronze medals, a testament to the unwavering dedication and talent of the Indian athletes.

