Spin bowling all-rounder Dunith Wellalage named Sri Lanka A skipper for Rising Stars Asia Cup

Colombo [Sri Lanka], November 5 : Left-arm spin bowling all-rounder Dunith Wellalage will captain Sri Lanka A in the Rising Stars T20 Asia Cup, in Doha, scheduled to begin on November 14.

The Sri Lanka A squad also features leg-spinners Vijayakanth Viyaskanth and Sahan Arachchige, all-rounders Milan Rathnayake and Ramesh Mendis, and top-order batters Nuwanidu Fernando and Nishan Madushka, and seamer Pramod Madushan.

Even though the majority of the players haven't found a consistent place in the senior Sri Lanka team, Wellalage, Nuwanidu, and Madushka have featured regularly in the white-ball format in the past couple of months. Rathnayake contested in Sri Lanka's Test series against Bangladesh in June.

Vishen Halambage, a 20-year-old batting all-rounder who has been called up to the Sri Lanka squad but is yet to make his debut, has also been included in the team. Ramesh Mendis played for Sri Lanka against Australia in a Test in February. Viyaskanth has come close to breaking into the international setup. However, the presence of Wanindu Hasaranga and Jeffrey Vandersay has kept him out of the mix.

The teams have been drafted into two groups: Group A comprises Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Hong Kong, and Sri Lanka, while Group B includes India, Oman, Pakistan, and the UAE. The Rising Stars Asia Cup will commence with a contest between Pakistan A and Oman. Sri Lanka A will begin their campaign against Afghanistan A on November 15.

Sri Lanka A squad for the Rising Stars Asia Cup T20 tournament: Dunith Wellalage (capt.), Vishen Halambage, Nishan Madushka (wk), Nuwanidu Fernando, Lasith Croospulle, Ramesh Mendis, Kavindu de Livera, Sahan Arachchige, Ahan Wickramasinghe, Pramod Madushan, Garuka Sanketh, Isitha Wijesundara, Milan Rathnayake, V Viyaskanth, Traveen Mathew.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor