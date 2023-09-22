Spinner Adam Zampa set to take up a role in death overs role for Australia

Mohali (Punjab) [India], September 22 : Australia skipper Pat Cummins has spoken about the benefits that spinner Adam Zampa offers the side in a bowling set-up that is dominated by the quick bowlers.

The likes of Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins and Cameron Green make up a lethal pace attack for Australia.

The inclusion of Zampa allows the 'Baggy Greens' to slow down the run rate in the middle overs as well as well as pick up some wickets during the death overs which will add another dimension to Australia's bowling attack.

Zampa showcased his proficiency in the death overs in Australia's recently concluded five-match series in South Africa as the Proteas went on to win the series 3-2.

He conceded at an average of 5.56 and Afghanistan superstar Rashid Khan (4.95) and became only the second player to have bowled more than 200 deliveries at the death with an economy rate under six.

"Particularly if you pick four frontline bowlers, you've got to be ready to bowl in all phases. 'Zamps', he's effective at not only keeping the run rate down but he can take a couple of wickets at the death, which is really important as well and sometimes it's a bit harder for pace bowlers to do that. I wouldn't be surprised if we keep two, three or four overs up our sleeve with him," Cummins said as quoted from cricket.com.au.

Zampa could be in action for the Australian team and showcase his skills with spin against India in a three-match ODI series as they continue to prepare for the upcoming ODI World Cup which is slated to begin on October 5.

Australia will kick off their WC campaign against India on October 8 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Australia squad for the three-match ODI series against India: Pat Cummins (c), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Matt Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor