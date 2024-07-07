Spinner Ravi Bishnoi pinpoints reason behind India's loss against Zimbabwe in 1st T20I

Harare [Zimbabwe], July 7 : Following his side's 13-run defeat against Zimbabwe in the 1st T20I, India spinner Ravi Bishnoi said that they lacked partnerships which made the difference in the game.

Ravi Bishnoi displayed a stunning performance in the first inning after he picked up four wickets and gave 13 runs in his four-over spell at an economy rate of 3.20.

Speaking after the match, Bishnoi said that if the Indian batters had made a 20-30 run stand while chasing, they could have won the match.

"We collapsed. The lack of partnerships made a difference. If we could have had 20-30 runs partnerships, the story could be different," Bishnoi said.

He added that it is their responsibility to become the flag bearer after the seniors gave them the responsibility. He added that they are trying their best.

"The seniors handed the responsibility to us and it is our responsibility to take the flag ahead, we are trying our best," he added.

Recapping the match, Shubman Gill-led India won the match and decided to field against Zimbabwe.

Clive Madande (29* runs from 25 balls, 4 fours) and Dion Myers (23 runs from 22 balls, 2 fours) were the standout batters for the host in the first inning and helped Zimbabwe to power to 115/9. Brian Bennett (22 runs from 15 balls, 5 fours) and Wessly Madhevere (21 runs from 22 balls, 3 fours) also played a supporting role while batting.

Ravi Bishnoi led the Indian bowling attack after he bagged four wickets in his four-over spell. Washington Sundar also picked up two wickets in the inning.

During the run chase, skipper Shubman Gill (31 runs from 29 balls, 5 fours) was the only standout batter for the Men in Blue However, the visitors lacked partnership while chasing. Washington Sundar (27 runs from 34 balls, 1 four and 1 six) also played a supporting role but it was not enough to clinch a win in the game as they were dismissed at 102 in the 19.5 overs.

Sikandar Raza and Tendai Chatara led the Zimbabwe bowling attack after they picked up three wickets each in their respective spells and sealed a 13-run victory.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor