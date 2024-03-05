Spinner Shahbaz Nadeem announces retirement from all cricket in India

New Delhi [India], March 5 : India left-arm spinner Shahbaz Nadeem announced his retirement from all formats of cricket in India to focus on participation in T20 Leagues all around the world.

Jharkhand spinner Nadeem bagged 542 wickets in first-class cricket, including eight in two Test matches for India. He made his Test debut for India in 2019, in Ranchi against South Africa and had to wait for two more years to make his second and last appearance in a Test for India.

The 34-year-old revealed that he had been thinking about his retirement for a long time as he feels that he won't get a chance to feature in the Indian team again.

"I was considering this decision for a long time and now I have decided to retire from all three formats. I always feel that if you have some motivation [to play for India], then you always keep pushing yourself to perform well. However, now I know that I may not get a chance in the Indian team and so, it is better I give a chance to the young cricketers. I am also planning to play in T20 leagues around the world," Nadeem told ESPNcricinfo.

Nadeem featured in the Indian Premier League for Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) from 2011 to 2018 and Sunrisers Hyderabad from 2019-2021 picking up 48 wickets in 72 matches. In the IPL 2022, he was picked up by Lucknow Super Giants but didn't feature in a single game.

"I always keep emotions aside while taking decisions. I have been playing with the Jharkhand team for 20 years. Even though we have not been able to win the Ranji Trophy, we have made a strong team that makes the knockouts of Ranji Trophy or other domestic tournaments every two-three years. As a result, no one takes the Jharkhand team lightly now. I feel it is time to pass this task on to the young players, and I am sure they will get trophies in the future," Nadeem said.

Nadeem started playing for Jharkhand at the age of 15. During his time in domestic cricket, he was crowned as the leading wicket-taker in the Ranji Trophy in 2015-16 (51) and 2016-17 (55). In the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2018-19, he finished the competition with the most wickets (24).

He was also crowned as the Player of the Match in Jharkhand's win in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2010-11 final and that moment remains the most memorable of his career.

"Apart from winning the Vijay Hazare Trophy, the most memorable game for me would be the one against Rajasthan. But nothing can be more special that playing for India. As I look back at my career, I feel I should have achieved much more in my career but I am satisfied," he said.

