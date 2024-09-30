Spinners shine as Australia secure series win over England following 5th ODI win

Bristol [UK], September 30 : Fantastic bowling by Australian spinners, particularly Travis Head and a fiery fifty from Matthew Short helped the world champions secure a series win over England as they prevailed by 49 runs via Duckworth Lewis method in the fifth and final ODI on Monday.

Australia secured the five-match series 3-2.

Australia won the toss and opted to bowl first.

England was off to a fiery start as openers Phil Salt and Ben Duckett helped England reach the 50-run mark in 6.2 overs. Salt though departed after a fine cameo of 45 in 27 balls, with five fours and three sixes. Aaron Hardie got the first wicket and also got Will Jacks (0). England was 70/2 in 8.4 overs.

England reached the 100-run mark in 15 overs. Duckett and skipper Harry Brook were stitching a fine partnership. The skipper looked in tremendous touch. Duckett was the first one to reach his half-century, making it in just 45 balls, with eight fours.

England reached the 150-run mark in 19.4 overs.

Brook reached his third successive fifty-plus score in the series with 39 balls, with two fours and five fours. The 132 run partnership came to an end with Adam Zampa removing Brook for 72 in 52 balls, with three fours and seven sixes. Glenn Maxwell took a fine catch at long-off. England was 202/3 in 25 overs.

From then on, the Australian spin trio of Maxwell, Zampa, and Head dominated England, and wickets fell quickly. Spinner Adil Rashid put some slight resistance to the trio, scoring 36 in 35 balls, with four boundaries, while batters Jamie Smith (6), Liam Livingstone (0) and Jacob Bethell (13) failed.

England was bundled out for 309 runs in 49.2 overs.

Head (4/28) was the top bowler for Australia. Hardie, Zampa and Maxwell got two wickets each.

In the run-chase of 310 runs, Australia was given a fine start by openers Travis Head and Matthew Short. The duo plundered runs heavily in the fourth to sixth over.

Pacer Olly Stone's fourth over was hit for 16 runs, including a four and six by Short and a boundary by Head. In the next over, Short hit Matthew Potts for 14 runs, including two fours and a six. Travis preserved some serious beating for Jacks in the sixth over, scoring 20 runs off it, with two fours and two sixes. Australia reached the 50-run mark in 5.1 overs.

Byrdon Carse finally earned the breakthrough for Australia, removing Head for 31 in 26 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes. Salt took a fine catch. Australia was 78/1 in 7.1 overs.

Australia reached the 100-run mark in 10 overs.

Smashing Carse for a huge six over deep midwicket, Short reached his maiden ODI fifty in just 23 balls, with six fours and four sixes. However, Potts put an end to a budding partnership between Steve Smith and Short, with Jamie Smith taking a fine catch behind the stumps. Short was gone for 58 in 30 balls, with seven fours and four sixes. Australia was 118/2 in 12.4 overs.

The partnership between Smith (36* in 48 balls, with four boundaries and a six) and Inglis (28* in 20 balls, with two fours and two sixes) was building, but rain interrupted the play. Australia was 49 runs ahead in terms of runs as per DLS method and won the game.

Head was given the 'Player of the Match' award for his all-round show. He also secured the 'Player of the Series' award for scoring 248 runs including a knock of 154* and taking six wickets.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor