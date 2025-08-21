Sports Ministry Ends Doubts Over India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Clash

India National Cricket Team vs Pakistan National Cricket Team Match: The Indian government on Thursday confirmed that the country will continue its policy of not playing bilateral sports with Pakistan but will allow participation in multilateral tournaments such as the upcoming Asia Cup in the UAE. "India's approach to sports events involving Pakistan reflects its overall policy in dealing with that country," states the Ministry policy as quoted by PTI. "In so far as bilateral sports events in each other's country are concerned, Indian teams will not be participating in competitions in Pakistan. Nor will we permit Pakistani teams to play in India," it added.

The ministry clarified that multilateral events will not be affected. “We will not stop the Indian cricket team from playing in the Asia Cup as it is a multilateral event,” a ministry source said. “Pakistan will not be allowed on Indian soil for bilateral competitions, but we will follow the Olympic Charter and allow their participation in multilateral tournaments.”

The source added that if a multilateral event is scheduled in Pakistan, the government will review the situation before making a decision. "Even in multi-lateral events, we can't leave our athletes in lurch. After all, it's a country that has no hesitation in declaring that its a dumpster and can hit the shining Mercedes that is India," he added.

The Asia Cup will begin in the UAE on September 9. India and Pakistan are set to clash on September 14 in Dubai. A second meeting is possible on September 21. The final will be held on September 29. The competition will be played in the T20I format as preparation for the T20 World Cup next year. India is the official host of the tournament but was directed by the ACC to play in the UAE.

Meanwhile, the World Cricket League cancelled an India-Pakistan legends match after senior players including Harbhajan Singh, Shikhar Dhawan and Yusuf Pathan refused to play.

