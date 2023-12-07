Sreesanth remark Gambhir “Mr Fighter” after verbal fight during LLC match

Surat, Dec 7 ( IANS) Former Indian bowler S Sreesanth took a swipe at Gautam Gambhir following an altercation that broke out between them on Wednesday, at the Lalbhai Contractor Stadium during the Legends League Cricket 2023 Eliminator.

Sreesanth chastised Gambhir for provoking him needlessly after the Capitals won by a score of 12 runs. Sreesanth attacked him for showing no regard for his coworkers and expressed how terribly offended he is by Gambhir's remarks.

“Just wanted to clear some air on what happened with Mr. Fighter, who always fights with all his colleagues for no reason whatsoever. He doesn’t even respect his own senior players, including Viru bhai and a lot of people. That’s exactly what happened today. Without any provocation, he just kept on calling me, something which is very rude and something which should not have been said by Mr. Gautam Gambhir,” Sreesanth said after the match.

“So, I just want to tell you all that I am not at all at fault. I just wanted to clear the air straight away. Sooner or later you’ll get to know what Gauti has done. The words which he used and the things he said on a cricket field live are not acceptable,” ye added.

However, on Thursday morning, Sreesanth went live on social media platform, Instagram, and accused Gambhir of using the 'F' word. The Kerala pacer also said that Gambhir called him 'fixer', referring to the 2013 Indian Premier League (IPL) spot-fixing scandal.

"He kept on calling me, on live television, on the center pitch... I did not use a single bad word. I kept on saying 'What are you saying? What are you saying?". In fact, I kept laughing in a sarcastic way because he kept calling me 'fixer, fixer'. Forgive my language but he said 'Fuck off fixer'. This is the language which he used on live TV. In fact, he used the same language when the umpires tried to control him. In fact, I moved way, but he kept repeating the same thing.

"This is to clear the air. This is the real truth," Sreesanth said.

After India Capitals decided to bat first against Gujarat Giants in the match, Gambhir and Sreesanth got into a furious disagreement during Gambhir's batting spell, and the umpires had to step in to keep things civil.

As it happened, on Thursday morning, Gambhir posted an enigmatic note on social media, perhaps downplaying the issue sparked by Sreesanth.

Smile when the world is all about attention," Gambhir said on social media platform X.

