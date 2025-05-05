SRH vs DC, Hyderabad Weather Forecast: Will Rain Play Spoilsport in Today’s Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2025 Match?

SRH vs DC, Hyderabad Weather Report: Sunrisers Hyderabad will face Delhi Capitals in Match 55 of IPL 2025 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium with both teams desperate for a win. Delhi, under the captaincy of Axar Patel, is looking to turn around its inconsistent season. Hyderabad, led by Pat Cummins, aims to finally meet its potential in this crucial late-season match. According to AccuWeather, the temperature at the start of the game is expected to hover around 35 degrees Celsius. As the match progresses, the temperature will drop to a more comfortable 29 degrees Celsius. Humidity levels are anticipated to range between 25% and 41%. However, fans can expect clear skies, with no rain expected during the game. This ensures that there will be no interruptions, and a full 40 overs of play is almost guaranteed.

Pitch Report for SRH vs DC Match

The pitch at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium has been unpredictable this IPL season, offering both batters and bowlers opportunities. Initially, the surface was more favourable for batting, which supported SRH’s deep batting lineup. However, recent matches have shown the pitch offering assistance to bowlers, with plenty of turn available.

Live Streaming and Broadcast Details

The IPL 2025 match between SRH and DC will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network on May 5.

The toss will take place at 7:00 PM IST, with the match scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM IST.

The live streaming of the match will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

IPL 2025 SRH vs DC Squads

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Heinrich Klaasen (w), Aniket Verma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Kamindu Mendis, Pat Cummins (c), Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Zeeshan Ansari, Mohammed Shami, Abhinav Manohar, Sachin Baby, Rahul Chahar, Wiaan Mulder, Atharva Taide, Simarjeet Singh, Smaran Ravichandran, Eshan Malinga.

Delhi Capitals: Abishek Porel (w), Faf du Plessis, Karun Nair, KL Rahul, Axar Patel (c), Tristan Stubbs, Vipraj Nigam, Ashutosh Sharma, Mitchell Starc, Dushmantha Chameera, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Sameer Rizvi, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Tripurana Vijay, Donovan Ferreira, Mohit Sharma, Madhav Tiwari, Darshan Nalkande, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Manvanth Kumar L, T Natarajan.