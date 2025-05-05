SRH vs DC, IPL 2025: Sunrisers Hyderabad Win Toss, Elect to Bowl Against Delhi Capitals; Check Playing XIs and Impact Subs

Sunrisers Hyderabad won the toss and chose to bowl first against Delhi Capitals in the 55th match of the Indian Premier League 2025 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. Both teams are coming off defeats, with Delhi losing to defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders and Hyderabad going down to the Gujarat Titans.

SRH vs DC Weather Report

The temperature in Hyderabad is expected to reach around 35 degrees Celsius in the morning, with hazy weather predicted by Accuweather. By the afternoon, the temperature is forecast to rise to 38 degrees Celsius, but it will drop to 28 degrees by the time the match begins in the evening. There is no chance of rain during the match or before it.

SRH vs DC Pitch Report

The pitch at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium has been unpredictable throughout IPL 2025, offering a balanced contest between batters and bowlers. Early in the season, the surface was conducive to batting, which explains SRH’s deep batting lineup. However, bowlers have also found assistance with plenty of turn available, making it a challenging surface for both teams.

"We'll bowl. We've talked about a few things, haven't had a complete game yet. Want to do the basics well. It's about giving yourself the chance, everyone's a match-winner. We bat very deep. The support has been amazing, probably haven't had the results we wanted but the crowd has been amazing. Buzzing around in the field, that's one thing we can judge ourselves on," Pat Cummins said during toss.

"Would've fielded first as well, looks like a good wicket and it shouldn't change much. Will look to get a good score and restrict them. The last phase is here and these are must-win games. We've tried to keep the environment light, we weren't thinking about these things at the start of the tournament and we played well, want to go into these games with the same mindset and not let the situation pressure us. We've had different players contribute, we haven't been dependant on one player. It's important to continue the momentum. We want to have close games, even if we lose, we don't want to lose by big margins. Same combination, three seamers and three spinners," Axar Patel said.

Here are the Impact substitutes for both the teams:

Sunrisers Hyderabad Impact Subs: Travis Head, Harsh Dubey, Rahul Chahar, Wiaan Mulder, Mohammed Shami

Delhi Capitals Impact Subs: Ashutosh Sharma, Jake Fraser McGurk, Sameer Rizvi, Mukesh Kumar, Mohit Sharma

Teams:

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w), Sachin Baby, Heinrich Klaasen, Aniket Verma, Abhinav Manohar, Pat Cummins(c), Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Zeeshan Ansari, Eshan Malinga

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Faf du Plessis, Abishek Porel, Karun Nair, KL Rahul(w), Axar Patel(c), Tristan Stubbs, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Dushmantha Chameera, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan

