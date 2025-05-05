SRH vs DC, IPL 2025: Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma Help Delhi Capitals Post 133 After Top-Order Collapse Against Hyderabad

Delhi Capitals recovered from a dramatic top-order collapse to post 133 for seven against Sunrisers Hyderabad in their IPL match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Monday. DC were reduced to 29 for five in 7.1 overs after disciplined spells by SRH captain Pat Cummins and pacer Jaydev Unadkat. Cummins claimed three wickets for 19 runs while Unadkat took one for 13.

Coming in at No. 8, Ashutosh Sharma struck a quick 41 from 26 balls. His knock included two fours and three sixes. He found a reliable partner in Tristan Stubbs, who remained unbeaten on 41. Together, the pair added 66 runs in 45 deliveries for the seventh wicket to guide Delhi to a competitive total.

DC ended their innings at 133 for seven in 20 overs.

Brief scores: Delhi Capitals 133 for 7 in 20 overs. Ashutosh Sharma 41. Tristan Stubbs 41 not out. Pat Cummins 3 for 19. Jaydev Unadkat 1 for 13.