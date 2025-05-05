SRH vs DC: Is Mohammed Shami Playing Today’s Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2025 Match?

Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer Mohammed Shami was not included in the playing XI for the IPL 2025 match against Delhi Capitals at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Monday. However, the 34-year-old was named in the Impact Players list alongside Travis Head, Harsh Dubey, Rahul Chahar and Wiaan Mulder. Shami has struggled in the ongoing season, picking up only nine wickets in six matches. His economy rate stands at 11.23. In a match against Punjab Kings on April 12, he conceded 75 runs in four overs. This remains the most runs given away by an Indian bowler in a single IPL match.

Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Pat Cummins won the toss and chose to bowl first in the must-win clash against Delhi Capitals. He noted the team had yet to play a complete game and praised the support from fans at the Uppal venue.

Today's Playing XIs:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (wicketkeeper), Ishan Kishan, Aniket Verma, Kamindu Mendis, Pat Cummins (captain), Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Zeeshan Ansari, Eshan Malinga.

SRH Impact Subs: Mohammad Shami, Harsh Dubey, Travis Head, Wiaan Mulder, Travis Head.

Delhi Capitals: Faf du Plessis, Abishek Porel, Karun Nair, KL Rahul (wicketkeeper), Axar Patel (captain), Tristan Stubbs, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Dushmantha Chameera, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan.

DC Impact Subs: Ashutosh Sharma, Jake Fraser McGurk, Sameer Rizvi, Mukesh Kumar, Mohit Sharma