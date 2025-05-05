SRH vs DC LIVE Cricket Score Streaming Online: When & Where To Watch Today’s Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2025 Match

SRH vs DC LIVE Cricket Score Streaming Online: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) won the toss and chose to bowl first against Delhi Capitals (DC) in the 55th match of IPL 2025 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. SRH, with only six points from 10 games, need to win all their remaining matches to have a chance of making the playoffs. DC, sitting in fifth place with 12 points, also cannot afford to lose many of their remaining four games. SRH are coming off a 38-run defeat to Gujarat Titans (GT) in their previous match. Batting first, GT posted 224-6, and despite Abhishek Sharma's 74 off 41 balls, SRH could only reach 186-6. The team has struggled across all departments in IPL 2025. DC, meanwhile, have lost their last two matches. They were restricted to 162-8 against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in a home match and failed to chase 205 against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Despite a strong start to the season, DC's vulnerabilities are becoming evident. SRH captain Pat Cummins expressed that the team has discussed key areas and aims to do the basics well. DC's captain Axar Patel admitted he would have chosen to bowl first if he had won the toss. T Natarajan returns to the playing XI for Delhi.

SRH vs DC Live Streaming

What Channel Will Broadcast the Match?

The IPL 2025 SRH vs DC match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network on May 5, Monday.

When Will the Toss Happen?

The toss for the SRH vs DC match will take place at 7:00 PM IST.

When Will the Match Start?

The SRH vs DC match will start at 7:30 PM IST.

Where to Watch the SRH vs DC Match Live Streaming in India?

The live streaming of the IPL 2025 SRH vs DC match will be available on the JioHotstar app and website.

Today's Playing XIs:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (wicketkeeper), Ishan Kishan, Aniket Verma, Kamindu Mendis, Pat Cummins (captain), Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Zeeshan Ansari, Eshan Malinga.

SRH Impact Subs: Mohammad Shami, Harsh Dubey, Travis Head, Wiaan Mulder, Travis Head.

Delhi Capitals: Faf du Plessis, Abishek Porel, Karun Nair, KL Rahul (wicketkeeper), Axar Patel (captain), Tristan Stubbs, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Dushmantha Chameera, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan.

DC Impact Subs: Ashutosh Sharma, Jake Fraser McGurk, Sameer Rizvi, Mukesh Kumar, Mohit Sharma.

Pitch Report: The pitch at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium is expected to offer pace and bounce, with a bit of turn. There is no grass cover, but the surface is hard and dry. The average score on this pitch has been above 200, and plenty of runs are expected.