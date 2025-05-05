SRH vs DC: Sunrisers Hyderabad Knocked Out of IPL 2025 Playoff Race After Rain Washes Out Match Against Delhi Capitals

Sunrisers Hyderabad, runners-up of IPL 2024, have been officially eliminated from the IPL 2025 playoff race following a rain-abandoned match against Delhi Capitals at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. Match 55 of the season saw SRH bowl first and restrict DC to 133 for 7 in 20 overs. However, persistent rain prevented a second innings from taking place, leading to both teams sharing one point. SRH now have seven points from 11 matches, with only three wins this season.

With this result, SRH became the third team to exit the playoff contention after Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals. The Pat Cummins-led side still has matches left against Kolkata Knight Riders, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, and Lucknow Super Giants.

Cummins produced a standout bowling display, striking on the very first ball to dismiss Karun Nair. He followed it up by removing Faf du Plessis for three and Abishek Porel for eight. Harshal Patel then dismissed Axar Patel, leaving DC struggling at 26 for 4 at the end of the Powerplay. This was the second-lowest Powerplay score in IPL 2025.

DC tried to recover with a partnership between Tristan Stubbs and Ashutosh Sharma. KL Rahul was dismissed early for 10 off 14 balls by Jaydev Unadkat. Vipraj Nigam added 18 runs before being run out. Stubbs remained unbeaten on 41 off 36 balls, while Ashutosh, who came in as an Impact Player, contributed a valuable 41 off 26 balls. Together, they added 66 runs for the seventh wicket.

With his three wickets in the Powerplay, Cummins became the first captain in IPL history to achieve this feat in a single innings. He surpassed Axar Patel, Zaheer Khan, and Shaun Pollock, who each had two Powerplay wickets. Cummins ended his spell with figures of 4 overs for 19 runs and three wickets.

Delhi’s total of 133 for 7 became the third-highest in IPL history for a team that had been five wickets down for fewer than 30 runs. The highest in such a scenario remains Royal Challengers Bengaluru's 159 for 6 against Gujarat Lions in the 2016 Qualifier.

Despite their spirited bowling effort, SRH’s campaign has come to an early end, with only pride left to play for in their remaining fixtures.