SRH vs DC: What Happens If Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2025 Match Gets Washed Out Due to Rain? EXPLAINED

Rain has interrupted the IPL 2025 clash between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. With Delhi posting 133 for seven in their innings, the second half of the match is yet to begin due to persistent showers. Sunrisers captain Pat Cummins won the toss and chose to bowl first. His decision paid off quickly as he dismissed Karun Nair with the first ball of the match. He then removed Faf du Plessis and Abishek Porel in his fiery spell. Delhi collapsed to 29 for five in the first eight overs. Tristan Stubbs and Ashutosh Sharma then put up a strong recovery. Both scored 41 runs and shared a 66-run partnership to help Delhi reach a respectable total of 133 in 20 overs. But as rain delays the start of the chase, fans are left wondering about the possible outcomes.

What if the match is washed out

If rain prevents further play, the match will be declared a no result. Both teams will get one point each.

Delhi Capitals' situation

Delhi will move to 13 points from 11 matches. They will then need to win two of their remaining three matches to reach 17 points. That number is usually enough to make the playoffs. Wins in all three remaining matches could give them a chance to finish in the top two.

Sunrisers Hyderabad's outlook

Sunrisers will move to eight points from 12 matches if the match is abandoned. Even if they win their last three games, they can reach only 14 points. That is unlikely to be enough to qualify. A washout could all but end their hopes of making the playoffs.