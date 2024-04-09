SRH vs PBKS, IPL 2024: Punjab Kings Win Toss, Opt to Bowl First Against Sunrisers Hyderabad

Punjab Kings captain Shikhar Dhawan won the toss and elected to bowl first in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Both teams are coming off victories in their previous matches and are unchanged for this encounter. This is a crucial game for Sunrisers Hyderabad, who have yet to win a game away from home this season.

Dhawan, who leads the Punjab Kings batting order, will be looking to continue his good form against his former team. The bowling attack, featuring Kagiso Rabada and Arshdeep Singh, will be aiming to restrict the Sunrisers Hyderabad batsmen, who boast a strong top order with the likes of Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma.

The match is being played at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur.