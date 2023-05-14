SRH's Abhishek Sharma becomes sixth player to be hit for five sixes in one over in IPL history

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 14 : Sunrisers Hyderabad all-rounder Abhishek Sharma joined a list of players who have been hit for five sixes in an over in Indian Premier League (IPL) game.

A rather sluggish display with the ball by Sunrisers Hyderabad contributed to their loss against Lucknow Super Giants at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium on May 13.

SRH put in a total of 183 runs which was chased down comfortably by LSG. They won the match by seven wickets.

Batsmen and part-time bowler of SRH, Abhishek Sharma conceded five sixes in an over. Overall, in three overs he gave away 42 runs and only took one wicket. In the 16th over, he was hit for two sixes by Marcus Stoinis and then three more by Nicholas Pooran.

He joined a list of bowlers who have been hit for five sixes in an over in IPL history, which is:

Gujarat Titans' Yash Dayal (against Kolkata Knight Riders, 2022), KKR's Shivam Mavi (against Lucknow Super Giants in 2022), Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) Harshal Patel (against Chennai Super Kings, 2021), Punjab Kings' Sheldon Cottrell (against Rajasthan Royals, 2020)

Pune Warriors India's Rahul Sharma (against RCB, 2012)

Opting to bat first, SRH put on a total of 182/6 in their 20 overs. Amolpreet Singh (36 in 27 balls) provided a solid start at the top. In the middle order, useful knocks came from Heinrich Klaasen (47 in 29 balls), Abdul Samad (37* in 25 balls) and skipper Aiden Markram (28 in 20 balls).

Krunal Pandya (2/24) was the pick of the bowlers for SRH. Yudhvir Singh, Avesh Khan, Yash Thakur, and Amit Mishra took a wicket each.

Chasing 183 knocks from Prerak Mankad (64* in 45 balls, seven fours and two sixes). Marcus Stoinis (40 in 25 balls) and Nicholas Pooran (44* in 13 balls) helped the side clinch a seven-wicket win.

With this win, LSG has 13 points, with six wins and five losses in their 12 games. One of their games ended with no result. SRH is in the ninth position with four wins and seven losses in 11 matches.

