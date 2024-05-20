SRH's Abhishek Sharma opens up on story behind his 'L' celebration

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 20 : Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) young batting sensation Abhishek Sharma on Monday revealed why he makes the 'L' - a sign using his thumb and index finger- after securing wins and reaching important batting milestones during the matches.

Fiery knocks from Abhishek Sharma and Heinrich Klaasen guided the Sunrisers Hyderabad to chase down 215 against the Punjab Kings with five balls to spare in the Indian Premier League 2024 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Sunday.

Speaking about the celebration in a video posted by the Indian Premier League (IPL) official X handle, Abhishek revealed that this celebration was started by him and his opening partner Travis Head.

"It is personal to us. It stands for love, we are spreading love," said Abhishek.

He also said about having his family at the stadium, "My whole family, except my father, is here. It is special to me if they are able to come here and see me, celebrate with me in such moments."

Abhishek made history on Sunday, becoming the Indian batter with the most sixes in a single edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

During the game, Abhishek smashed 66 in just 28 balls, with five fours and six sixes. His runs came at a strike rate of 235.71.

In this season, Abhishek has smashed 41 sixes, overtaking Virat Kohli's tally of 38 sixes in 2016 IPL for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) to have most sixes by an Indian player in a single IPL edition.

He also overtook Heinrich Klaasen's tally of 33 sixes this year and David Warner's (31 sixes in 2016), and Travis Head's (31 sixes in 2024) tally to become the SRH player with most sixes in a single season.

West Indies legend Chris Gayle leads the six-hitting list, with 59 sixes for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the 2012 season.

Abhishek in 13 innings has scored 467 runs, the ninth most by a batter this season, at an average of 38.91 and a strike rate of 209.41. He scored three half-centuries, with the best score of 75*.

Coming to the match, PBKS won the toss and elected to bat first. A hard-hitting half-century from Prabhsimran Singh (71) and knocks from Rilee Rossouw (49) and Atharva Taide (46) set the tone for a big total, taking PBKS to 214/5 in their 20 overs.

T. Natarajan (2/33) was the pick of the bowlers for SRH.

In the run-chase, after losing Travis Head for a duck, Abhishek Sharma (66), Nitish Kumar Reddy (37) and Heinrich Klaasen (42) played fiery knocks to propel SRH to 215/6 in 19.1 overs, winning the game with five balls left.

Arshdeep Singh (2/37) was the pick of the bowlers for PBKS.

Abhishek was the Player of the Match for his quickfire fifty.

SRH is at number two in the points table, with eight wins, five losses and no result, with 17 points. PBKS is in the ninth spot with five wins, nine losses and 10 points.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor