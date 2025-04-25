SRH's captain Pat Cummins highlights the importance of experience in a bowling lineup

New Delhi [India] April 25 : Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) captain Pat Cummins highlighted the importance of experience in a bowling lineup, noting that last year's team, featuring T. Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and Jaydev Unadkat, provided him with a strong foundation.

Speaking to Jio Hotstar, Cummins said that this year's team, with Harshal Patel, Mohammad Shami, and Jaydev Unadkat, offers a similar level of experience and composure, which is crucial for handling pressure situations.

"Last year, everyone talked about the runs, but there was a lot of experience in that bowling line-up, which, as a captain, I know how important that is. Last year, it was T. Natarajan, Bhuvi (Bhuvneshwar Kumar), and JD (Jaydev Unadkat), the kind of guys I could lean on. This year, it's pretty much the sameHarshal Patel, Mohammad Shami, Jaydev Unadkat again. I feel keeping a cool head when the batters are scoring runs and the ball's flying around is really important. Maintaining that confidence throughout a season comes with experience, so I feel like we're well-placed." Pat Cummins said while speaking exclusively on JioHotstar's special series "Gen Gold".

Five-time champions Chennai Super Kings will face the Sunrisers Hyderabad on Friday in a last-place clash in the current Indian Premier League at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The two teams have the same records as they head into the match: two wins and six losses out of eight matches.

Historically, CSK has had a notable advantage in the CSK vs SRH rivalry, claiming victory in 15 out of the 21 games contested between the two sides. At Chepauk, Chennai's performance against Hyderabad is even more remarkable, having won all five matches held at this venue.

SRH was defeated in their last game against the Mumbai Indians (MI) by seven wickets, while CSK also faced a loss to MI in their previous match by nine wickets.

