Sri Lanka add Janith Liyanage to Asia Cup squad

Colombo [Sri Lanka], September 9 : Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) announced the inclusion of batting all-rounder Janith Liyanage in their squad for the Asia Cup on Tuesday.

Taking to their official X handle, SLC said that the addition of Liyanage has strengthened the squad to 17 players. The squad is led by Charith Asalanka.

"Asia Cup 2025 - Squad Update The Sri Lanka Cricket Selection Committee has included Janith Liyanage in the Sri Lanka squad for the ACC Men's T20 Asia Cup 2025. With his inclusion, the squad strength has now increased to 17 players. #SriLankaCricket #AsiaCup2025 #LionsRoar," posted SLC on their X handle.

Asia Cup 2025 – Squad Update The Sri Lanka Cricket Selection Committee has included Janith Liyanage in the Sri Lanka squad for the ACC Men’s T20 Asia Cup 2025. With his inclusion, the squad strength has now increased to 17 players.#SriLankaCricket #AsiaCup2025 #LionsRoar pic.twitter.com/9mTtw0MZf0 — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) September 9, 2025

{{{{twitter_post_id####}}}}

In three T20Is for SL, Liyanage has scored 28 runs, with a best score of 11. He has been a great ODI player for Lankan Lions so far, having made 824 runs in 28 matches and 23 innings at an average of 48.47, with a strike rate of over 85, with a century and six fifties.

In 74 T20s, Liyanage has scored 1,102 runs at an average of 18.06 and a strike rate of over 111, with five half-centuries and a best score of 70.

Sri Lanka, putting their T20I continental crown to defence, will start their campaign against Bangladesh on September 13 at Abu Dhabi.

Sri Lanka: Charith Asalanka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Nuwanidu Fernando, Kamindu Mendis, Kamil Mishara, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Binura Fernando, Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana, Janith Liyanage.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor