Sri Lanka all-rounder Hasaranga likely to miss ICC Cricket World Cup due to hamstring injury

Colombo [Sri Lanka], September 24 : After sustaining a grade 3 hamstring strain, Sri Lanka spin bowling all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga is likely to miss out on the ICC Cricket World Cup in India starting from October 5 onwards.

As per ESPNCricinfo, he may even need surgery to fully heal from the injury.

Meanwhile, fast bowler Dushmantha Chameera and spinner Maheesh Theekshana are still recovering from injuries. However, there is a better chance that those two will play a part in the World Cup.

The chairperson of the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) medical committee Arjuna de Silva said that "medically it seems unlikely that Wanindu will be fit" for much of the duration of the marquee tournament.

He could be picked by selectors though, with hopes that he will be available at the end of the round-robin stage. But as per medical advice, such a move would be a significant risk. Hasaranga also missed out on the Asia Cup, where the Lankan Lions lost to India in the finals.

Chameera is bowling in the nets and increasing his workload while recovering from a pectoral injury. However, Theekshana is currently in rehab after straining his hamstring in the Asia Cup encounter against Pakistan.

Dilshan Madushanka and Lahiru Kumara, who missed the Asia Cup due to injury, are now practically back to full health, according to da Silva.

Sri Lanka will start their World Cup campaign against South Africa on October 7 in Delhi.

