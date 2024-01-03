Sri Lanka announce 17-member squad for ODI series against Zimbabwe

Colombo [Sri Lanka], January 3 : Sri Lanka Cricket on Wednesday announced a 17-member ODI squad for their 50-over series against Zimbabwe. Kusal Mendis will lead the Sri Lankan side and Charith Asalanka will be his deputy.

All-rounder Dasun Shanaka has also been included in the final 17-member ODI squad for the three-match series beginning later this week.

Wanindu Hasaranga returned to ODI squad after missing the ODI World Cup 2023 due to injury. Akila Dananjaya, who last appeared in an ODI match in 2021, also returned to the squad. Jeffrey Vandersay, Maheesh Theekshana and Dunith Wellalage are the other spin options for Sri Lanka

Speedster Dilshan Madushanka will lead the Sri Lankan pace attack with Pramod Madushan, and Dushmantha Chameera.

Batting all-rounder Janith Liyanage, who played three T20Is in 2022, found a place in the squad and could make his ODI debut.

An extended preliminary squad was named earlier. Angelo Mathews is not in the final squad.

The three-match ODI series between Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe will be played from January 6 to 11.

Sri Lanka ODI squad: Kusal Mendis (C), Charith Asalanka (VC), Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Sahan Arachchige, Nuwanidu Fernando, Dasun Shanaka, Janith Liyanage, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka, Dushmantha Chameera, Dunith Wellalage, Pramod Madushan, Jeffrey Vandersay, Akila Dananjaya, Wanindu Hasaranga.

