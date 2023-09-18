Sri Lanka announce men's and women's cricket squads for Asian Games

Colombo [Sri Lanka], September 18 : Sri Lanka on Monday named their men's and women's cricket squads for the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou which is slated to begin on September 23.

Sri Lanka's nearly fully strengthened women's team is led by their star performer Chamari Athapaththu. The team is quite similar to the one that toured England and enjoyed success earlier this year.

On the other hand, due to the upcoming ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, a second men's team has been named for the Asian Games.

The men's team will be led by Sahan Arachchige, who made his international debut earlier this year. Middle-order batter Ashen Bandara is the most experienced player in the men's squad with more than 10 international games to his name.

Nuwan Thushara and Nuwanidu Fernando are the other two players who possess international experience in the men's squad.

Men's Squad: Lasith Croospulle, Shevon Daniel, Ashen Bandara, Sahan Arachchige (c), Ahan Wickramasinghe, Lahiru Udara (WK), Ravindu Fernando, Ranitha Liyanarachchi, Nuwanidu Fernando, Sachitha Jayatilaka, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Nimesh Vimukthi, Lahiru Samarakoon, Nuwan Thushara, Isitha Wijesundera

Women's Squad: Chamari Athapaththu (c), Harshitha Samarawickrama, Vishmi Gunaratne, Nilakshi de Silva, Kavisha Dilhari, Imesha Dulani, Anushka Sanjeewani, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Sugandika Kumari, Inoka Ranaweera, Udeshika Prabodhani, Hasini Perera, Kaushini Nuthyangana, Achini Kulasooriya, Inoshi Fernando.

