Sri Lanka Announce T20 Squad for Pakistan Series Ahead of T20 World Cup 2026

Sri Lanka National Cricket Team vs Pakistan National Cricket Team Match: Sri Lanka Cricket on Tuesday named its squad for the three-match T20I series against Pakistan, starting Wednesday at Dambulla. The team will be led by Dasun Shanaka and includes a mix of experienced players and new faces, some of whom were not part of Sri Lanka’s preliminary World Cup squad.

Pakistan won the last encounter between the two sides, defeating Sri Lanka in the T20I tri-series final in Rawalpindi. This series will serve as Sri Lanka’s final preparation ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup, which begins Feb. 7.

After the Pakistan tour, Sri Lanka will host England for a white-ball series, starting with three ODIs from January 22, followed by three T20Is on January 30, February 1, and February 3.

Sri Lanka T20I Squad vs Pakistan:

Dasun Shanaka (captain), Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Janith Liyanage, Kamindu Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Traveen Mathew, Dushmantha Chameera, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwan Thushara, Dushan Hemantha, Eshan Malinga.

Series Schedule: