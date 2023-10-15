Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka ruled out of World Cup

Sri Lankan captain Dasun Shanaka has been ruled out of the 2023 World Cup owing to a thigh injury he sustained during the match against Pakistan. Just a couple of days prior to Sri Lanka’s subsequent tournament challenge against Australia, the team management announced Chamika Karunaratne as the all-rounder’s replacement into the squad.

The Event Technical Committee of the ICC men's cricket World Cup 2023 has approved Chamika Karunaratne as a replacement for Dasun Shanaka in the Sri Lankan squad," the ICC said. Sri Lanka, who are seventh in the standings after losing their first two games, next play Australia on Monday in Lucknow. Kusal Mendis, who has been leading from the front with the bat for Sri Lanka, and is the designated vice-captain, is set to take over as captain.