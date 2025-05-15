Sri Lanka Cricket announces Tim Boon as coach and high performance consultant a one-month deal for SL Women's

New Delhi [India] May 15 : Sri Lanka Cricket has announced Tim Boon, who previously served as the head coach of Leicestershire and the England Under-19 team, as a coach and high-performance consultant on a one-month deal that begins on May 8, according to ESPNcricinfo.

He will be serving as a batting consultant for the Sri Lanka Women's senior and A-team squad, and the Sri Lanka Under-17s, Boon, who was also England's team analyst under Duncan Fletcher during the 2005 Ashes victory, will also work with the men's emerging team.

His programme will include "technical and tactical sessions aimed at improving the players' overall batting approach and individual performance. His stint dovetails with that of R Sridhar, India's former fielding coach, who earlier this month conducted a "comprehensive 10-day fielding programme" for both top men's and women's cricketers in Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) released a statement on Tuesday to announce that the specialised program will commence on May 7 and will involve men's and women's national squads, emerging squads, Premier Club players, and the National U19 team, and Women's 'A' team as well.

Sridhar is a BCCI Level 3 qualified coach and will bring a wealth of experience, having served as India's fielding coach across more than 300 international matches from 2014 to 2021.

It is a continuation of SLC's strategy of employing foreign coaches under short-term contracts. In an effort to improve batting standards, Rajasthan Royals' high performance director Zubin Bharucha ran a short program in 2024. In the previous ten years, Wasim Akram and Jonty Rhodes have also been brought in to lead brief fielding and bowling programs, respectively.

