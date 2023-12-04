Sri Lanka Cricket lodges formal complaint to investigate alleged misuse of funds by Roshan Ranasinghe

New Delhi [India], December 4 : Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) on Monday announced that a complaint has been formally lodged with the commission to investigate the alleged misuse of funds by former Sri Lanka Sports Minister Roshan Ranasinghe.

The SLC released an official statement to reveal the complaint that has been lodged with the commission regarding Ranasinghe's alleged misuse of funds that were provided by the SLC to the National Sports Fund for the development of various sports in the country.

"Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) wishes to inform that it has formally lodged a complaint with the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption in Sri Lanka against Roshan Ranasinghe MP over the alleged misuse of funds provided by SLC to the National Sports Fund for the development of various other sports in Sri Lanka," SLC said in a statement.

"This move comes in the wake of a discernible disparity between the information disclosed to the media by Ranasinghe MP and the response received by SLC under a Right to Information (RTI) application, outlining the specifics of the expenditures made," the statement further added.

Last week, Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe sacked Sports Minister Roshan Ranasinghe, the Sri Lanka-based Daily Mirror reported. Wickremesinghe announced the decision at the ongoing Cabinet meeting.

At the end of last month, Harin Fernando assumed the role of Sri Lanka's new Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs.

On November 6, Roshan Ranasinghe suspended the whole Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) board following outrage over Sri Lanka's 302-run defeat against India in the Cricket World Cup, the Daily Mirror reported.

Ranasinghe also appointed an Interim Committee for Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC), chaired by World Cup-winning captain Arjuna Ranatunga. The current committee stands "Temporally Suspended."

Ranasinghe had appointed Arjuna Ranatunga, Sri Lanka's World Cup-winning captain in 1996, to oversee a new interim board. A retired Supreme Court judge and a former board president are among the seven members of the newly constituted body.

