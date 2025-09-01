Sri Lanka fined for slow over-rate in second ODI against Zimbabwe

Harare [Zimbabwe], September 1 : Sri Lanka has been fined five per cent of its match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate in the second ODI against Zimbabwe in Harare on Sunday, as per a media release from the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Jeff Crowe of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanction after Sri Lanka were ruled to be one over short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.

In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined five per cent of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time.

Captain Charith Asalanka pled guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

On-field umpires Iknow Chabi and Richard Kettleborough, third umpire Percival Sizara and fourth umpire Forster Mutizwa levelled the charge.

Pacer Dilshan Madushanka's hat-trick proved decisive as Sri Lanka narrowly beat Zimbabwe by seven runs. Despite half-centuries from Ben Curran, skipper Sean Williams, and Sikandar Raza, Zimbabwe fell short.

