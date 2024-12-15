Sri Lanka has amazing new talent coming in; T10 will benefit cricket lanka: Jaffna Titans owner Janak Patel

Kandy [Sri Lanka], December 15 : The inaugural Lanka T10 Super League is proving to be a fertile ground for Sri Lanka's next generation of cricket stars, with the Jaffna Titans leading the way by blending international expertise with emerging local talent. Under the visionary ownership of Janak Patel, the team is already showcasing the powerful impact of this strategic approach.

Team owner Janak Patel, reflecting on the genesis of the Jaffna Titans' expansion across multiple cricketing markets, shares, "The idea for Jaffna Titans came when T10 happened in the USA last year, where we already had a team. But seeing an entire nation playing T10 in Sri Lanka got us incredibly excitedthat was the main idea behind it," Patel explained, as quoted in a Lanka T10 Super League press release.

Following the successful expansion from the T10 league in the USA to Sri Lanka, Patel's decision to invest further in Sri Lankan cricket was driven by the country's rich cricketing heritage and its wealth of young talent. "Sri Lanka has produced amazing players over the years, and now I see a lot of new talent coming in," he said.

"The way the Sri Lanka Cricket Board has structured this T10 format, ensuring local player participation alongside international stars, creates the perfect platform for nurturing future champions," added Patel.

The Jaffna Titans' roster exemplifies Patel's vision, featuring established internationals like Charith Asalanka and Kusal Mendis playing alongside emerging talents such as promising young bowler Traveen Matthew. Patel is particularly enthusiastic about Matthew's potential, noting his exceptional performances against international competition. "Traveen Matthew has given tough competition to all the international participants. His outstanding performances show he's going to be a leader of his generation in the T10 format. He has created something new and special," Patel remarked.

Matthew, whose performance has been particularly impressive in the tournament, credits his success to his determined mindset. "I trust myself and put in a lot of work in the middle during the second innings, slowly building momentum. I think that's why I succeed in those situations," Matthew said, according to the release.

Sharing his excitement about playing alongside international stars like David Wiese and Dwaine Pretorius, Matthew added, "That is my dreamto play with world-class players. I am working hard on my white-ball journey, focusing particularly on this format."

Patel emphasises how the T10 format serves as an ideal testing ground for young talent. "What's exciting is seeing very young players like Traveen Matthew performing exceptionally well. In T10, one player can change the entire game, and these conditions allow new cricketers to showcase their abilities in a dynamic format."

The franchise has placed a strong emphasis on building chemistry between experienced internationals and young local talent. "We have amazing combinations of players. International stars like David Wiese have created great chemistry with our youngsters. The more mature players are helping shape the future of Sri Lankan cricket through this format," noted Patel.

The Jaffna Titans' approach to team building reflects a larger commitment to the future of Sri Lankan cricket. By fostering an environment where young talents like Traveen Matthew can learn from established international players, the team is setting a new standard for cricket development in the region.

