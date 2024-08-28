Sri Lanka name playing eleven for second Test against England

London [UK], August 28 : Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) on Wednesday named their squad for the second Test match against England.

The second Test match will start on Thursday and will go on till Monday at the iconic Lord's.

Dimuth Karunaratne and Nishan Madushka will open their batting order in the second Test. Pathum Nissanka, who has been added to the playing eleven, and Angelo Mathews will play in the middle order.

Meanwhile, Prabath Jayasuriya, Asitha Fernando, Milan Rathnayake and Kamindu Mendis will be top bowlers in the first eleven.

Recapping the first match of the series, Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to bat first. Struggling at 113/7, it was the knocks from skipper Dhananjaya de Silva and Milan Rathnayake that propelled the team to 236/10.

Chris Woakes (3/32) and Shoaib Bashir (3/55) were the top bowlers for England.

Despite a poor start and a tricky score of 67/3, fine performances from middle-order batters Joe Root, Harry Brook, and centurion Jamie Smith helped England attain a lead of 122 runs as they were bundled out for 358 runs.

Ashitha Fernando (4/103) and Prabhat Jayasuriya (3/85) delivered fine spells for Sri Lanka.

In their second innings, Sri Lanka once again found themselves in a troublesome position, with the score reading 95/4. However, veterans Angelo Matthews and Dinesh Chandimal formed a 78-run partnership to push SL towards a lead. Later, keeping his fine form, Kamindu Mendis slammed his second Test ton in five innings, scoring 113 in 183 balls, with 15 fours and a six. SL put up a total of 326/10, giving them a respectable lead of 204 runs.

Woakes and Matthew Potts (3/47) took three wickets each to lead England's bowling charts.

In reply, England was in a tight position at 70/3. However, Root's calm and composed half-century and solid contributions from Brook and Smith took England to a five-wicket win.

Sri Lanka's Playing Eleven for 2nd Test: Dimuth Karunaratne, Nishan Madushka, Pathum Nissanka, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya De Silva (C), Kamindu Mendis, Prabath Jayasuriya, Asitha Fernando, Lahiru Kumara, Milan Rathnayake.

