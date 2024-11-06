Sri Lanka named squads for upcoming white-ball series against New Zealand

Dambulla [Sri Lanka], November 6 : Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) on Wednesday announced their squad for the upcoming white-ball series against New Zealand.

Kusal Perera made a return to the ODI squad after not taking part in the 50-over format for almost a year. Sri Lanka seamer Mohamed Shiraz has also been added to the ODI squad for the series against New Zealand. In List A cricket, Shiraz has picked up 84 wickets at an average of 18.75.

All-rounder Chamindu Wickramasinghe and Sri Lanka spinners Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay and Dunith Wellalage have been added to both ODI and T20I squad against New Zealand.

Star seamer Matheesha Pathirana and Nuwan Thushara have only been included in the T20I squad. Meanwhile, Charith Asalanka will be leading the squad in both the T20I and ODI series against the Kiwis.

Sri Lanka have kept the same T20I squad which played against against West Indies, which they won 2-1.

The two-match T20I series will kick off on November 9 at Rangiri Dambulla International Cricket Stadium in Dambulla. The second and final match of the T20I series will be played on November 10 in Dambulla.

Meanwhile, the three-match ODI series between Sri Lanka and New Zealand will begin on November 13 at Rangiri Dambulla International Cricket Stadium. Pallekele International Cricket Stadium will host the second and third matches of the ODI series on November 17 and 19.

Sri Lanka's T20I squad against New Zealand: Charith Asalanka (C), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Kamindu Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage, Jeffrey Vandersay, Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana, Binura Fernando, Asitha Fernando.

Sri Lanka's ODI squad against New Zealand: Charith Asalanka (C), Avishka Fernando, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Kamindu Mendis, Janith Liyanage, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Nishan Madushka, Dunith Wellalage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka, Mohamed Shiraz.

