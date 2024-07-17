Sri Lanka, Pakistan visits confirmed as New Zealand reveal packed summer schedule

Wellington [New Zealand], July 17 : New Zealand have confirmed they will host a white-ball series against Sri Lanka and Pakistan this summer, alongside their previously announced ICC World Test Championship series against England at the end of this year.

The Kiwis' men's teams revealed their summer schedule on Wednesday, with the sides set to host international matches from the end of November all the way through to the start of April, as per a release by the ICC.

The three-match World Test Championship series against England commences in Christchurch on November 28, with New Zealand adding a white-ball series against Sri Lanka either side of the new year and a further eight white-ball contests against Pakistan from the middle of March.

It's a hectic white-ball schedule for New Zealand's men's side, with the Kiwis already having confirmed a tri-series against South Africa and Pakistan in February, just prior to the ICC Champions Trophy event in Pakistan.

The White Ferns will also play six matches against Sri Lanka in between those Australia games, with the Asian side touring New Zealand during March.

New Zealand's men's schedule:

Test series vs. England:

First Test: Nov 28-Dec 2, Christchurch

Second Test: Dec 6-10, Wellington

Third Test: Dec 14-18, Hamilton

T20I series vs. Sri Lanka:

First T20I: Dec 28, Tauranga

Second T20I: Dec 30, Tauranga

Third T20I: Jan 2, Nelson

ODI series vs. Sri Lanka:

First ODI: Jan 5, Wellington

Second ODI: Jan 8, Hamilton

Third ODI: Jan 11, Auckland

T20I series vs. Pakistan:

First T20I: March 16, Christchurch

Second T20I: March 18, Dunedin

Third T20I: March 21, Auckland

Fourth T20I: March 23, Tauranga

Fifth T20I: March 26, Wellington

ODI series vs. Pakistan:

First ODI: March 29, Napier

Second ODI: April 2, Hamilton

Third ODI: April 5, Tauranga.

