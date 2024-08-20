Sri Lanka reveal playing eleven for first Test against England

Manchester [UK], August 20 : Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) on Tuesday named their squad for the first Test match against England.

The first Test match will be starting from Wednesday and will go on till Sunday.

Dimuth Karunaratne and Nishan Madushka will open for the visitors against England in the first Test match of the series. Meanwhile, Kusal Mendis and Angelo Mathews will play in the middle order.

Star Sri Lanka pacer Matheesha Pathirana was not named in the first eleven after he suffered an injury during their ODI series against India.

The second match of the series will be played at Lord's, starting from August 29. Meanwhile, the final Test match of the series will take place at Kennington Oval on September 6.

England are coming to play against Sri Lanka after a 3-0 series sweep against the Windies to move up to 6th place in the World Test Championship standings and will be keen to keep that momentum going against Sri Lanka.

Earlier on Monday, England named their first eleven for the upcoming first Test match of the series.

England recorded a 3-0 series sweep against the Windies to move up to 6th place in the World Test Championship standings and will be keen to keep that momentum going against Sri Lanka.

England Cricket Board (ECB) stated that Matthew Potts and Dan Lawrence have been included in the playing after the injury of Ben Stokes and Zak Crawley. The statement added that Harry Brook has been named as the vice-captain for the three-match series.

Sri Lanka squad for the first Test against England: Dimuth Karunaratne, Nishan Madushka, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya De Silva (C), Kamindu Mendis, Prabath Jayasuriya, Asitha Fernando, Vishwa Fernando, Milan Rathnayake.

England's Playing Eleven: Dan Lawrence, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope (C), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jamie Smith (WK), Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Matthew Potts, Mark Wood, Shoaib Bashir.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor