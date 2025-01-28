Sri Lanka seamer Vishwa Fernando signs for Warwickshire

New Delhi [India], January 28 : Sri Lanka left-arm seamer Vishwa Fernando has signed for County Championship side Warwickshire for the start of their campaign this season.

Fernando boasts 79 wickets in Test format in 27 matches at an average of 32.07 while striking at 54.0. His 79 scalps include four which came in his last outing for Sri Lanka in South Africa in December. He will be available for Divison 1 games for Warwickshire in April.

"Warwickshire have signed Sri Lankan Test bowler Vishwa Fernando to bolster their attack for the start of the Rothesay County Championship. He will be available for Warwickshire's Division One games in April," Warwickshire said in a statement.

Fernando emerged as an impressive figure during his last stint in the County Championship with Yorkshire. During his run, he scythed 17 scalps, including nine in the match against Derbyshire.

He was a key figure during Sri Lanka's Test tour of England, especially during the final game of the series at the Kia Oval. He struck at crucial junctures and returned with match figures of 5/86.

"I am thrilled to be joining Warwickshire for the early stages of the season. Playing county cricket has been hugely enjoyable for me over the last two years. The county have some very good cricketers and I am looking forward to playing with Alex Davies, Ed Barnard and all the boys," Fernando said in a statement by Warwickshire.

"When I step on to the field for any team I always give 100 per cent and the loyal Bears fans will get my absolute heart and soul in every day I am there. I am grateful to Cricket Sri Lanka for allowing me this opportunity and thankful to Mark Robinson for believing in my ability," he added.

Warwickshire First Team Coach Mark Robinson, said, "We are delighted to have secured Vishwa for the first three rounds of the County Championship. He's a proven international bowler and, a left-armer, who will offer us great variation to complement our attack. He did well for Yorkshire last season in a brief stay, took plenty of wickets, and we hope he can help us get off to a strong start this campaign."

Notably, last week Pakistan pacer Hassan Ali confirmed he will return to Edgbaston this season for a third successive year. Australia seam all-rounder Beau Webster, New Zealand Test Captain Tom Latham, and former Middlesex pacer Ethan Bamber have also joined Warwickshire.

