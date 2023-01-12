Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka wins toss, opts to bat against India in 2nd ODI

Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka won the toss and opted to bat first against India in the second game of the ongoing three-match ODI series here at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday.

The hosts have taken a 1-0 lead in the three-match series after they edged past Sri Lanka by 67 runs in the opening ODI.

"Yuzvendra Chahal was unavailable for selection in the 2nd ODI due to a sore right shoulder," BCCI said in a tweet.

The third ODI will be held at Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on January 15.

Speaking at the time of toss, Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka said, "We'll bat first. Very good wicket to bad first, also looking at the venue stats. Important to score, be relaxed and play our natural game. Two changes - Madhushanka and Pathum Nissanka out."

Speaking at the time of toss, Rohit Sharma said, "I was in two minds. Wanted to bat first because of how we played last time, but looking at this ground, I wanted to field. Overall, improvements are as a team, nothing in particular. What we've done in the past is in the past, we need to look ahead and keep doing better. I love playing here, the crowd is also energetic and that motivates me always. But it is in the past, I need to start fresh. One enforced change for us, Chahal in the last game put in a dive and hasn't recovered well today, so Kuldeep Yadav comes in."

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Avishka Fernando, Nuwanidu Fernando, Kusal Mendis(w), Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dunith Wellalage, Lahiru Kumara and Kasun Rajitha.

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik and Mohammed Siraj.

( With inputs from ANI )

