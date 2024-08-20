Manchester [UK], August 20 : Ahead of his side's three-match Test series against England, Sri Lanka skipper Dhananjaya de Silva said that the conditions in the United Kingdom (UK) are quite different to Asian countries.

The first Test match will be starting from Wednesday and will go on till Sunday.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Dhananjaya talked about Sri Lanka's practice match against England Lions and said that they didn't play it full team.

"The conditions are quite different to Asian countries. We wanted to play a few matches, but that's what we get. We didn't go with the full-strength [team]. We have tried out a few players as well. The result didn't go our way, but we had the preparation, I think. It'll work in this match," Dhananjaya was quoted by ESPNcricinfo as saying.

Before the start of the three-match Test series, the visitors conceded a seven-wicket defeat against England Lions in Worcester.

He added that the practice match against England was for training. The Sri Lanka skipper also pointed out that they got the preparation that they wanted.

"Our mental state is good. Yes, we lost the practice match, but that match is there for our training. Within that, we got the preparation we wanted," he added.

The second match of the series will be played at Lord's, starting from August 29. Meanwhile, the final Test match of the series will take place at Kennington Oval on September 6.

England are coming to play against Sri Lanka after a 3-0 series sweep against the Windies to move up to 6th place in the World Test Championship standings and will be keen to keep that momentum going against Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka squad: Dhananjaya de Silva (C), Dimuth Karunaratne, Nishan Madushka, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (VC), Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Kamindu Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Asitha Fernando, Vishwa Fernando, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, Nisala Tharaka, Prabath Jayasuriya, Ramesh Mendis, Jeffrey Vandersay, Milan Rathnayake.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor