Sri Lanka spinner Wanindu Hasaranga joins elite club with 100 T20I wickets

Dambulla [Sri Lanka], February 20 : Sri Lanka's prime spinner Wanindu Hasaranga joined the elite list with a massive career milestone, becoming just the second Sri Lankan to take 100 T20I wickets.

Hasaranga became the eleventh men's player overall and the second Sri Lankan bowler to reach 100 wickets in T20Is, after only Lasith Malinga.

The leg-spinner, who is currently the captain of the T20I team, accomplished the feat during the second T20I against Afghanistan at Dambulla.

Hasaranga has taken more wickets than any other bowler in men's T20Is since debuting in 2019.

Malinga was the only other Sri Lankan bowler with over 100 T20I wickets. Malinga reached the milestone in his 76th T20I, whilst Hasaranga did so in his 63rd, second quickest to 100 T20I wickets, after only Rashid Khan, who did so in 53 matches in 2021.

Hasaranga, who concluded with 2/19 in four overs at Dambulla on Monday, now has 101 wickets in 63 T20Is at an average of 15.36 and a strike rate of 6.78.

Sri Lanka defeated Afghanistan in the second T20I, taking a 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

