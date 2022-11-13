Sri Lanka to host U19 Men's World Cup 2024

Sri Lanka will host the U19 Men's World Cup 2024, while Malaysia and Thailand will stage the U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025, the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced on Sunday. The hosts were selected through a competitive bidding process overseen by a Board sub-committee chaired by Martin Snedden. The ICC Board accepted the recommendations of the committee, who conducted a thorough review of each bid along with ICC management.

India won the U19 Men's World Cup 2022 after defeating England by four wickets in the final. The reigning champions India also won the title for a fifth time, the most successful nation in the tournament. The qualification pathway for the 10-team Women's T20 World Cup 2024 has been approved. Eight teams will qualify for the tournament automatically, comprising the top three teams from each group of the Women's T20 World Cup 2023, with the host Bangladesh (if not in the top three of Group 1) and the next highest ranked teams on the T20I Rankings as on February 27, 2023. The remaining two teams will be identified through the 10-team Women's T20 World Cup Global Qualifier.