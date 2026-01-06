Sri Lanka unveils squad for T20 series against Pakistan

New Delhi [India], January 6 : Sri Lanka on Tuesday announced its squad for the upcoming T20I series against Pakistan, starting January 7.

The T20I series begins in Dambulla, Sri Lanka, on Wednesday. The second and third T20Is are scheduled for January 9 and 11, respectively, with all matches taking place in the same venue.

This series marks a crucial final step in their preparations ahead of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, which begins on February 7, according to the ICC website. Pakistan is yet to announce their World Cup squad, and both teams look to sharpen their games ahead of the mega event in India and Sri Lanka.

The squad, led by Dasun Shanaka, features a mix of experience and depth, consisting of a few players who were not part of Sri Lanka's earlier preliminary squad for the T20 World Cup. Their inclusion adds further competition for places as Sri Lanka continues to evaluate options ahead of announcing their final squad for the global event.

With the marquee tournament fast approaching, the series offers Sri Lanka a vital opportunity to fine-tune combinations and build momentum against a quality opposition.

Pakistan emerged victorious when these two teams last met in the T20I tri-series final in Rawalpindi.

Sri Lanka T20I squad: Dasun Shanaka (C), Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Janith Liyanage, Kamindu Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Traveen Mathew, Dushmantha Chameera, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwan Thushara, Eshan Malinga.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor