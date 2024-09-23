Sri Lanka wrap up opening Test against New Zealand, rise to third in WTC table

Galle [Sri Lanka], September 23 : Sri Lanka showed progress in the World Test Championship Standings after wrapping up a 63-run victory over the inaugural WTC champions, New Zealand, in the opening Test in Galle on Monday.

Sri Lanka didn't need much time to wrap up the game on the final day of the first Test. With two wickets away from victory, lead spinner Prabath Jayasuriya weaved his magic, picked two wickets, and sent the hosts to the third spot in the WTC table.

With India and Australia ahead of them, Sri Lanka now have the best chance of challenging the 2023 World Test Championship finalists for a spot in the 2025 final at the Lord's.

The 63-run victory over the Black Caps in Galle was their fourth in eight matches. The hosts moved to the third spot with a point percentage of 50 per cent. They have the opportunity to clinch the best possible percentage of 69.23 per cent if they go on to win their remaining Test matches.

In order to achieve that and fight for an opportunity to lift the mace, Sri Lanka need to beat New Zealand once more, claim a clean sweep of South Africa, and beat Australia 2-0 at home in a series.

Sri Lanka skipper Dhananjaya De Silva's decision to not take the extra half an hour on day four to bowl out New Zealand, allowed his team to freshen up the attack, removing Rachin Ravindra early on the fifth morning.

Ravindra's momentum broke, and he was undone by the guile of Jayasuriya for 92 while chasing 275.

Jayasuriya ended with an innings five-wicket haul after he went on to claim William O'Rourke for a six-ball duck to end the match. He ended the opening Test with figures of 9/204 and claimed Player of the Match honours.

The series opener started with Sri Lanka opting to bat after winning the toss. Kamindu Mendis starred for the hosts with his sensational knock of 114. His heroics with the bat propelled Sri Lanka to 305.

In reply, New Zealand managed to post 340 and take a 35-run lead over the hosts. Tom Latham led the charge with the bat with his valiant 70, and Kane Williamson provided the ideal backup with his 55 off 104 deliveries.

Dimuth Karunaratne (83) and Dinesh Chandimal (61) rose to the challenge and guided Sri Lanka to a defendable 275-run total. New Zealand managed to chase it down and succumbed to a defeat.

