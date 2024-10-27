Sri Lankan legend Kumar Sangakkara turns 47, a look at his glittering career

New Delhi [India], October 27 : Sri Lanka's legendary wicketkeeper-batter Kumar Sangakkara turned 47 on Sunday.

Considered as one of the greatest wicketkeeper-batters of all time, Sangakkara was an integral part of a Sri Lankan team which lived a "golden generation" from early 2000s to early 2010s after a historic 1996 World Cup win.

In 134 Tests, Sangakkara scored 12,400 runs at an average of 57.40, with 38 centuries and 52 half-centuries in 233 innings, with the best score of 319. He is the seventh-highest run-getter in Test cricket and the top run-getter for Sri Lanka in the long format. He held 182 catches and 20 stumpings as a wicketkeeper in this format. He is the part of the squad which won the 2001-02 Asian Test Championship. He is Sri Lanka's highest century-maker in Tests and overall fourth-highest.

His partnership with teammate Mahela Jayawardene of 624 runs for the third wicket against South Africa in 2006 is the highest partnership ever in Tests.

In 404 ODIs, Sangakkara has scored 14,234 runs in 380 innings at an average of 41.98, with 25 centuries and 93 fifties and best score of 169. He is the second-highest run-getter in ODIs and Sri Lanka's highest.

He was part of the Sri Lankan teams which ended as runners-up in the 2007 and 2011 ICC Cricket World Cups and jointly shared the ICC Champions Trophy 2002 with India. He is SL's highest run-getter in the World Cup and overall fifth-highest, with 1,532 runs in 37 matches at an average of 56.74, with five tons and seven fifties and best score of 124.

In 56 T20Is, Sangakkara has scored 1,382 runs at an average of 31.40, with a strike rate of 119.55, with eight fifties. His best score of 78.

He was the part of the Sri Lankan team which won the ICC T20 World Cup in 2014.

In 594 international matches, Sangakkara scored 28,016 runs at an average of 46.77. with 63 centuries and 153 half-centuries, with best score of 319. He is SL's highest run-getter in international cricket and the second-highest run-getter of all time in international cricket.

In 71 Indian Premier League (IPL) matches from 2008-13, Sangakkara scored 1,687 runs at an average of 25.95, with a strike rate of 121.19 and 10 fifties. His best score was 94. He won the 2009 Indian Premier League (IPL) title with Deccan Chargers (DC), starring in the tournament with 332 runs in 13 innings and two fifties.

