Sri Lankan Women players reach career high rankings in ODI format

Colombo [Sri Lanka], May 9 : A couple of Sri Lankan women players have recieved a boost in the latest ICC Women's ODI rankings.

Sri Lanka recently hosted Bangladesh for a three-match ODI series in Colombo and it was the home side that came away victorious despite some intervention from the weather throughout the series.

While there was no result achieved in the opening match and the second game was completely abandoned, Sri Lanka cruised to a comfortable 58-run victory in the third and final game of the series to clinch a 1-0 result.

Chamari Athapaththu was in the limelight with both bat as well as the ball in the series decider. The Sri Lankan skipper contributed a quickfire 64 at the top of the order to help her side post 186/5.

With the ball, she picked up a valuable wicket in reply as Bangladesh were bundled out for just 128.

Athapaththu maintained her spot in seventh on the latest ODI rankings for batters, while also rising to career-high ratings on the list for bowlers (up six places to 58th) and all-rounders (up three places to equal 13th) as a result.

The veteran wasn't the only Sri Lanka player to achieve career-best ratings after the series, with youngster Kavisha Dilhari (up seven places to 56th on the list for batters) and experienced duo Inoka Ranaweera (up two places to 16th on the list for bowlers) and Oshadi Ranasinghe (up seven spots to 44th on the list for bowlers) also hitting new marks.

Ranasinghe's five-wicket haul was a major reason behind Sri Lanka's victory, while left-hander Harshitha Samarawickrama rocketed up nine places to 36th overall on the ODI batter rankings after making a strong contribution of 45* from 48 deliveries after coming into bat at No.3.

