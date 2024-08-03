Sri Lanka's Chamari Athapaththu set to miss T20Is against Ireland

New Delhi [India], August 3 : Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu will not be available for their upcoming T20I series in Ireland due to her commitments with Oval Invincibles in Women's Hundred, according to ESPNcricinfo.

Athapaththu is set to compete in all group stages in The Hundred for the Oval Invincibles. The final group stage game of the Invincibles will be played on August 14. The T20Is will be played on August 11 and 13. She will link with the Sri Lanka team for the ODI series, which is a part of the 2022-2025 ICC Women's Championship cycle. The ODI series will begin on August 16.

Athapaththu was adjudged the Player of the Tournament in the recently concluded Women's Asia Cup 2024. During Sri Lanka's triumph, Athapaththu garnered 304 runs in five matches at an average of 101.33.

Athapaththu's absence will be an opportunity for the youngsters to leave an impression on the international stage.

Young wicketkeeper Kaushini Nuthyangana has been included in the 16-player squad. Nuthyangana is still waiting for her ODI debut, and she will serve as backup to regular wicketkeeper Anushka Sanjeewani.

The 18-year-old batter Vishmi Gunaratne will look to make up for Athapaththu's absence. She is the fifth-highest run-getter in women's T20Is in 2024. In the ongoing year, she has racked up h 416 in 17 matches.

Spin-bowling allrounder Kavisha Dilhari is another potential contender to shine with the bat. She showcased her consistency following her blistering 30* off 16 balls against India last week.

The rest of the squad is made up of bowlers. Nuthyangana is also in contention to get game time in Athapaththu's absence. Four frontline spinners and three seamers will be the bowling option for Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka squad for the tour of Ireland: Chamari Athapaththu (capt), Vishmi Gunaratne, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Hasini Perera, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani, Sugandika Kumari, Udeshika Prabodhani, Achini Kulasuriya, Inoshi Priyadharshani, Kawya Kavindi, Sachini Nisansala, Shashini Gimhani, Ama Kanchana, Kaushini Nuthyangana.

